Kremlin says Elon Musk's Clubhouse invitation to Putin came to nothing

Musk last month invited Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse, a proposal that the Kremlin described as very interesting, though it said at the time it needed to hear more details. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters they had not received any response, however, and that the matter had probably been a misunderstanding.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:22 IST
File photo. Image Credit: en.kremlin.ru

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that an invitation from Tesla boss Elon Musk for President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on social network Clubhouse had come to nothing and that Moscow had not received a response after seeking further details. Musk last month invited Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse, a proposal that the Kremlin described as very interesting, thought it said at the time it needed to hear more details.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters they had not received any response, however, and that the matter had probably been a misunderstanding. Peskov said the matter was now probably closed.

