Left Menu

EU envoy urges Kosovo to resume talks with Serbia

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovos independence, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not.After a White House summit and talks in Brussels in September, the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo has stalled.Lajcak on Monday had a constructive meeting with Albin Kurti, who is expected to become Kosovos new prime minister after his Self-Determination Movement Party won the Feb. 14 parliamentary election.The dialogue could be concluded in months if Pristina and Belgrade were willing to, Lajcak said at a news conference after meeting with acting President Vjosa Osmani.

PTI | Pristina | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:47 IST
EU envoy urges Kosovo to resume talks with Serbia

— The European Union's special envoy on Tuesday called on Kosovo and Serbia to resume talks on normalizing their ties.

Miroslav Lajcak is on a three-day visit to Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, before going to Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

The bloc and the United States “expect the continuation of the process of the dialog” which “is dealing with issues that are important for every citizen of Kosovo and, of course, is inevitable for Kosovo's European path.” Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces. Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo's independence, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not.

After a White House summit and talks in Brussels in September, the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo has stalled.

Lajcak on Monday had “a constructive meeting” with Albin Kurti, who is expected to become Kosovo's new prime minister after his Self-Determination Movement Party won the Feb. 14 parliamentary election.

The dialogue could be concluded in months if Pristina and Belgrade were willing to, Lajcak said at a news conference after meeting with acting President Vjosa Osmani. “We definitely don't need another 10 years, not even five years, not even three years, if there is commitment, if there is willingness of the parties,” he said.

For Osmani, the final goal of the dialogue would be both Kosovo and Serbia becoming EU members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Madan Lal, who was an integral part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 1983, on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Lal, 69, took the vaccine at the Jeewan hospital and nursing home. The former India pacer was prou...

UK's Prince Philip remains in hospital after two weeks

Britains Prince Philip was receiving treatment and undergoing heart tests on Tuesday, two weeks after the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to hospital in London as a precaution after he felt unwell. Philip, the Duke of Ed...

Farmers' stir:Fadnavis raises issue of celebs tweets, Deshmukh counters

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday trained guns at the Maharashtra government,suggesting it was trying to probe icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar over their pro-India tweets issued after some foreign celebrities talked ab...

Sugamya Bharat App and handbook entitled Access – The Photo Digest launched

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot virtually launched the Sugamya Bharat App and a handbook entitled Access The Photo Digest through a video conference in New Delhi today. Shri Rattan Lal Kataria, Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021