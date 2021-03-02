Left Menu

TMC's appeasement, vote bank politics endangered national security: Yogi Adityanath

PTI | Malda | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:54 IST
TMC's appeasement, vote bank politics endangered national security: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lambasted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for allegedly pursuing appeasement politics and endangering national security by allowing illegal immigrants into the state for vote bank politics.

He promised that cow smuggling will be stopped within a day if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

Claiming that West Bengal, which had once led the nation, is now facing a lawless situation, Adityanath, while addressing a rally in Malda district's Gazole, alleged that incidents of 'Love Jihad' are happening in the state, but the TMC government has failed to stop them.

''Appeasement politics for the sake of vote bank has endangered the security of not only West Bengal but also of the country. The TMC government has a problem with refugees getting citizenship but has no issue with illegal immigrants coming to the state,'' Adityanath said.

Claiming that the raising of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is not allowed in West Bengal, Adityanath said that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the TMC government for ''playing with their religious sentiments''.

''Jai Shri Ram slogan is not allowed in West Bengal, but people won't allow this to continue. 'Love Jihad' incidents are happening in Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, we have made a law to stop such incidents but the TMC government has failed to stop both cow smuggling and 'Love Jihad','' he said.

''If the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, we will stop cow smuggling within 24 hours,'' he added.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Acceptance for free, safe COVID-19 vaccine high among Indian women: Survey

COVID-19 vaccine acceptance among pregnant women and mothers is the highest in India, the Philippines and some Latin American countries, according to a survey of 16 countries that asked questions premised on a safe and free preventive with ...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Armys Research and Referral Hospital here on Tuesday, a day after the start of the second phase of the inoculation drive.Dispelling apprehensions, he said ...

CBI raids places in UP, MP in coal pilferage case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Tuesday conducted search operations at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in connection with an alleged illegal coal mining and transportation case in the Asansol-Raniganj belt of W...

IFFCO to not increase rates of DAP, NPK, NPS fertilisers

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative IFFCO, worlds biggest processed fertiliser cooperative, on Tuesday said it will not increase the maximum retail price of its DAP, NPK and NPS fertilisers. We, at IFFCO, reiterate that the per bag prices...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021