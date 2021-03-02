Left Menu

Parties opposed to DMK welcome to join AMMK-led alliance, says TTV Dhinakaran

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:10 IST
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday dubbed as ''speculations'' that his party was holding alliance-related talks with the ruling AIADMK and said any party opposed to the DMK and willing to accept his party's leadership could join its led combine.

The AMMK's ''only aim'' was to keep the DMK away from power and for this purpose like-minded parties could join its bloc, he said when asked if he was ready to align with the BJP and AIADMK.

However, he hastened to add that ''I know they won't come'' for alliance parleys, referring to the AIADMK and the BJP.

Single phase Assembly elections are scheduled in Tamil Nadu on April 6.

''Elections are nearing. Our only aim is to prevent the DMK from coming to power. I am taking efforts for that. It is not that this party should come or not .. we are ready to include (in AMMK-led alliance) all parties opposed to the DMK and willing to accept our leadership and face the polls,'' he told reporters here.

Asked if this meant he was ready to join hands with the BJP and AIADMK to defeat DMK, the independent legislator said ''its not like that.'' He reiterated that anyone opposed to DMK was weclome to join the alliance and said only the journalists were specifiying parties in the context.

''Only you desire to see that I should talk alliance with the BJP and AIADMK... I know they won't come... everything will be known in a two-three days,'' he said.

AIADMK has already ruled out any patch up with AMMK, floated by Dhinakaran following his ouster from the ruling party, besides that of his aunt VK Sasikala after she was convicted in an assets case and sentenced to a four year jail term in 2017.

Sasikala was released in January this year from a Bengaluru prison, where she was lodged and after completion of the term had reached here last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

