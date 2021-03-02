Left Menu

Prashant Kishor has left Mamata to join Amarinder: BJP

Taking a dig at poll strategist Prashant Kishor over his appointment as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singhs principal advisor, the BJP on Tuesday said he has left Trinamool Congress TMC president Mamata Banerjee to join the Congress leader.Prashant has also left didi Banerjee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:22 IST
Prashant Kishor has left Mamata to join Amarinder: BJP

Taking a dig at poll strategist Prashant Kishor over his appointment as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's principal advisor, the BJP on Tuesday said he has ''left'' Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee to join the Congress leader.

''Prashant has also left didi (Banerjee). Even before the election results are announced, her biggest adviser has joined someone else. This speaks a lot,'' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters here.

Kishor is working as a key strategist for the ruling TMC in West Bengal, with the state set to witness an eight-phase Assembly election starting March 27. He has worked for a number of anti-BJP parties in different Assembly polls over the last few years.

Noting that senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah and J P Nadda have often asserted that the saffron party will win over 200 seats in the 294-seat Bengal Assembly, Patra claimed that everyone is now accepting this and that the ''so-called political adviser has also realised this''.

Singh on Monday said Kishor was appointed as his principal advisor. The development assumes significance as the Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gwen Stefani, Cardi B, Kelsea team up for iHeartRadio's International Women's Day celebration

To celebrate International Womens Day this month, some of the biggest names in music like Cardi B, Kelsea Ballerini and Gwen Stefani are teaming up. According to People Magazine, iHeartMedia on Monday announced the launch of iHeartRadio Pre...

Rs 2.41 lakh crore budget presented in MP Assembly; no increase in taxes

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Tuesday presented a budget of Rs 2.41 lakh crore for 2021-22 in the Assembly with no additional tax burden.The revenue receipts in 2020-21 are expected to fall by more than five percent due t...

Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, marks 90th birthday on Zoom

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, was set to throw a Zoom party in quarantine to celebrate his 90th birthday on Tuesday, as President Vladimir Putin hailed him as an outstanding statesman who influenced the course of history.Gorbac...

Acceptance for free, safe COVID-19 vaccine high among Indian women: Survey

COVID-19 vaccine acceptance among pregnant women and mothers is the highest in India, the Philippines and some Latin American countries, according to a survey of 16 countries that asked questions premised on a safe and free preventive with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021