Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court mulls power of landmark law in major voting rights case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday will consider whether to uphold two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona in a case that could further weaken the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that barred racial discrimination in voting. The important voting rights case comes before the justices at a time when Republicans in numerous states are pursuing new restrictions after former President Donald Trump made false claims of widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election that he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:31 IST
U.S. Supreme Court mulls power of landmark law in major voting rights case
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday will consider whether to uphold two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona in a case that could further weaken the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that barred racial discrimination in voting.

The important voting rights case comes before the justices at a time when Republicans in numerous states are pursuing new restrictions after former President Donald Trump made false claims of widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election that he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden. The justices will hear arguments in appeals by Arizona's Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich and the state Republican Party of a lower court ruling that found that the voting restrictions at issue disproportionately burdened Black, Hispanic and Native American voters.

One of the measures made it a crime to provide another person's completed early ballot to election officials, with the exception of family members or caregivers. The other disqualified ballots cast in-person at a precinct other than the one to which a voter has been assigned. Community activists sometimes engage in ballot collection to facilitate voting and increase voter turnout. The practice, which critics call "ballot harvesting," is legal in most states, with varying limitations. Voting rights advocates said voters sometimes inadvertently cast ballots at the wrong precinct, with the assigned polling place sometimes not the one closest to a voter's home.

A broad ruling by high court, whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three justices appointed by Trump, endorsing the restrictions could impair the Voting Rights Act by making it harder to prove violations. Such a ruling could impact the 2022 mid-term elections in which Republicans are trying to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. A ruling is due by the end of June.

At issue in the Arizona case is the Voting Rights Act's Section 2, which bans any rule that results in voting discrimination "on account of race or color." This provision has been the main tool used to show that voting curbs discriminate against minorities since the court in 2013 gutted another section of the statute that determined which states with a history of racial discrimination needed federal approval to change voting laws. The Democratic National Committee and the Arizona Democratic Party sued to try to overturn the restrictions. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year found Arizona's restrictions violated the Voting Rights Act, though they remained in effect for the Nov. 3 election.

The 9th Circuit also found that "false, race-based claims of ballot collection fraud" were used to convince Arizona legislators to enact that restriction with discriminatory intent, violating the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on denying voting rights based on race. Republicans have argued that new voting restrictions are needed to combat fraud. Numerous courts rejected claims of voting fraud made in lawsuits by Trump and his allies seeking to overturn his loss to Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gwen Stefani, Cardi B, Kelsea team up for iHeartRadio's International Women's Day celebration

To celebrate International Womens Day this month, some of the biggest names in music like Cardi B, Kelsea Ballerini and Gwen Stefani are teaming up. According to People Magazine, iHeartMedia on Monday announced the launch of iHeartRadio Pre...

Rs 2.41 lakh crore budget presented in MP Assembly; no increase in taxes

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Tuesday presented a budget of Rs 2.41 lakh crore for 2021-22 in the Assembly with no additional tax burden.The revenue receipts in 2020-21 are expected to fall by more than five percent due t...

Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, marks 90th birthday on Zoom

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, was set to throw a Zoom party in quarantine to celebrate his 90th birthday on Tuesday, as President Vladimir Putin hailed him as an outstanding statesman who influenced the course of history.Gorbac...

Acceptance for free, safe COVID-19 vaccine high among Indian women: Survey

COVID-19 vaccine acceptance among pregnant women and mothers is the highest in India, the Philippines and some Latin American countries, according to a survey of 16 countries that asked questions premised on a safe and free preventive with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021