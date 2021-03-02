Left Menu

BJP chief tells party leaders in faction-ridden Rajasthan unit to self-analyse their contribution and acceptability

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:32 IST
BJP chief tells party leaders in faction-ridden Rajasthan unit to self-analyse their contribution and acceptability

BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party leaders in Rajasthan to do self-analysis about their contribution to the organisation and work to take everyone along, remarks which come in the backdrop of rising factionalism in the party's state unit.

Addressing a state executive committee meeting here, Nadda said that leaders who have been in the party for long tend to stop doing self-analysis.

''Knowingly or unknowingly, we assume that we know everything. This is the beginning of stagnation... the truth is our productivity decreases...,'' he said.

''I request everyone here to do self-analysis. What is your commitment, your relevance? Politics is a place where you have to relevant.

''Relevance means how much are you contributing to the party... how much are you acceptable. As a leader you will have to develop the quality of taking along everyone which will increase your acceptance,” he said in a candid address.

Among those who attended the meeting were central office-bearers from Rajasthan and functionaries of the state unit. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was also present. Nadda's visit assumes significance as it came ahead of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's planned 'dharmik yatra' next week, seen as an attempt to re-assert her influence in the state unit after maintaining a low profile since the BJP's defeat in 2018 assembly polls.

The party has distanced itself from Raje's 'yatra'.

“Are we working with maturity? There should be self-analysis,” Nadda said at the meeting, while stressing that the leaders should keep on striving to enhance their relevance, acceptance and maturity.

He said that one becomes a leader by actions.

“Leadership is developed when you take everyone along,” Nadda said, adding “the BJP is a cadre-based party and it is our responsibility to strengthen that cadre.” The Raje camp has been restive over the past few months, with 20-odd MLAs expressing their resentment against the state leadership for allegedly not being allowed to raise public interest issues in the assembly.

Some of the leaders considered close to Raje have already raised a demand that she be declared the chief ministerial candidate for the next assembly elections.

Speaking on the agitation against the agri laws, the BJP national president alleged that farmer leaders have ''only done politics'' and said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took steps for the welfare of the farmers.

He claimed that the reforms initiated by the central government will change the fortune of the farmers. Nadda also targeted the Congress for changing its stand on the issue. PTI SDA RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gwen Stefani, Cardi B, Kelsea team up for iHeartRadio's International Women's Day celebration

To celebrate International Womens Day this month, some of the biggest names in music like Cardi B, Kelsea Ballerini and Gwen Stefani are teaming up. According to People Magazine, iHeartMedia on Monday announced the launch of iHeartRadio Pre...

Rs 2.41 lakh crore budget presented in MP Assembly; no increase in taxes

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Tuesday presented a budget of Rs 2.41 lakh crore for 2021-22 in the Assembly with no additional tax burden.The revenue receipts in 2020-21 are expected to fall by more than five percent due t...

Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, marks 90th birthday on Zoom

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, was set to throw a Zoom party in quarantine to celebrate his 90th birthday on Tuesday, as President Vladimir Putin hailed him as an outstanding statesman who influenced the course of history.Gorbac...

Acceptance for free, safe COVID-19 vaccine high among Indian women: Survey

COVID-19 vaccine acceptance among pregnant women and mothers is the highest in India, the Philippines and some Latin American countries, according to a survey of 16 countries that asked questions premised on a safe and free preventive with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021