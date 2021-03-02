Left Menu

ISF submits names for six seats in North Bengal for upcoming Assembly elections

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Tuesday submitted the final list of six candidates for its seats in North Bengal to Congress for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:57 IST
ISF submits names for six seats in North Bengal for upcoming Assembly elections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Tuesday submitted the final list of six candidates for its seats in North Bengal to Congress for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

"All over today's meeting between ISF, Congress and Left at Alimuddin went well," ISF chief Naushad Siddiqui told ANI. "Our discussion with Left Front on seat sharing is settled and importantly we gave a list of six candidates for seats in North Bengal. They (Congress) will let us know tonight," Siddiqui said.

Earlier the ISF was demanding 12 seats from this part. This comes a day after veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted, "Congress' alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC."

The meeting between ISF, Congress and Left parties, which was held today was attended by ISF chairman Naushad Siddiqui along with Pradeep Bhattacharya, Abdul Mannan, Biman Bose and Mohd Salim. West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gwen Stefani, Cardi B, Kelsea team up for iHeartRadio's International Women's Day celebration

To celebrate International Womens Day this month, some of the biggest names in music like Cardi B, Kelsea Ballerini and Gwen Stefani are teaming up. According to People Magazine, iHeartMedia on Monday announced the launch of iHeartRadio Pre...

Rs 2.41 lakh crore budget presented in MP Assembly; no increase in taxes

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Tuesday presented a budget of Rs 2.41 lakh crore for 2021-22 in the Assembly with no additional tax burden.The revenue receipts in 2020-21 are expected to fall by more than five percent due t...

Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, marks 90th birthday on Zoom

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, was set to throw a Zoom party in quarantine to celebrate his 90th birthday on Tuesday, as President Vladimir Putin hailed him as an outstanding statesman who influenced the course of history.Gorbac...

Acceptance for free, safe COVID-19 vaccine high among Indian women: Survey

COVID-19 vaccine acceptance among pregnant women and mothers is the highest in India, the Philippines and some Latin American countries, according to a survey of 16 countries that asked questions premised on a safe and free preventive with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021