Left Menu

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari likely to step down as Chairperson of Jute Corporation of India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari is likely to step down as Chairperson of Jute Corporation of India.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:08 IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari likely to step down as Chairperson of Jute Corporation of India
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari is likely to step down as Chairperson of Jute Corporation of India. Speaking to ANI over a phone call on Tuesday, the BJP leader said, "I have to contest in West Bengal elections. To prioritise this position, I might resign as Chairperson of Jute Corporation of India. Also, I cannot work having two government positions at a time."

Adhikari, former West Bengal Minister, had joined the BJP in December 2020. Later, in January 2021, he was appointed as the Chairperson of the Jute Corporation of India. The Jute Corporation of India Limited (JCI) was set up in 1971 as an official agency by the Government of India with the aim to provide minimum support price (MSP) to the jute cultivators and also work as a helping hand in the raw jute sector.

At present, he is actively campaigning in West Bengal for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. A total of 824 Assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam -- and the Union Territory of Puducherry, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday.

The polling in these states will start from March 27 and end on April 29. West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. On January 20, Adhikari said although he does not know who from his party would contest from the Nandigram seat, he would make sure that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee loses the poll there by 50,000 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Injured Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin ruled out until April

Newcastle United on Tuesday announced that Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be out of action until April due to their respective injuries. Both players picked injuries during the clubs Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunda...

Motor vehicle strike partial in Kerala

Private buses and lorries did not ply in several places as the 12-hour-long motor vehicle strike, called by a joint committee of trade unions on Tuesday to protest the spiralling fuel price in the country, evoked only partial response in ma...

We need to ensure that startups are not afraid of failure: Goyal

Startups need to be encouraged to experiment and ensure that they are not afraid of failure, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said.He said that so in some sense, failure also has its importance, particularly in researc...

Winners and Finalists for the 11th Edition of Aegis Graham Bell Awards (Virtual) Declared

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Aegis Graham Bell Awards AGBA is an initiative Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom and powered by mUni Campus to recognize young brains who has potential to grow as technology leaders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021