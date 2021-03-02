Left Menu

Cong will bring law to nullify CAA in Assam if voted to power in assembly polls: Priyanka

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:11 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that her party, if voted to power in Assam, will bring a new law to ''nullify'' the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

Gandhi, during a public meeting in Tezpur, launched the 'Five Guarantees' campaign, and said her party, if given a chance to form government in the northeastern state, will dole out Rs 2,000 every month to homemakers across the state, and provide free electricity up to 200 units to all households.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, who is in poll-bound Assam on a two-day visit, also claimed that her party will hike daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365 from the existing Rs 167, and provide at least 25,000 government jobs to youth.

''People of Assam were cheated by a party (BJP) five years ago that promised them 25 lakh jobs but gave them CAA instead. Our party is not making empty promises but undertaking five guarantees,'' the Congress leader, who sported a traditional 'gamocha' around her neck which had the letters CAA crossed out on it, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

