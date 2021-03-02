Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 PM.

MDS1 KL-FUEL PRICE-STRIKE Motor strike: Normal life hit in Kerala, public vehicles keep off roads Thiruvananthapuram: Normal life was affected in Kerala during the initial hours of Tuesday as a dawn-to-dusk motor strike, called by a joint committee of various trade unions to protest the spiralling fuel price in the country, began.

Advertisement

MDS5 KL-SUMMIT-SONIA Kerala's social harmony under stress; new development strategy needed, says Sonia Gandhi Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's social harmony and amity have come under stress and strain, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said on Tuesday as she advocated for a new development strategy for strengthening the bonds of brotherhood among people and overall development of the southern state.

MDS10 KL-MANMOHAN-LD DEMONETISATION Unemployment high in India due to govt's ''ill considered demonetisation decision'': Manmohan Singh Thiruvananthapuram Attacking the Centre, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said unemployment is high in the country and its informal sector is in shambles following the ''ill considered demonetisation decision'' taken by the BJP-led government in 2016.

MES1 TN-POLLS-DHINAKARAN Parties opposed to DMK welcome to join AMMK-led alliance, says TTV Dhinakaran Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday dubbed as ''speculations'' that his party was holding alliance-related talks with the ruling AIADMK and said any party opposed to the DMK and willing to accept his party's leadership could join its led combine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)