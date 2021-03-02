Left Menu

Assam polls: Priyanka Gandhi 'guarantees' financial sops for women, free electricity, 5 lakh jobs

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday announced five poll guarantees for the people of Assam if her party is voted to power in the state.

Updated: 02-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:20 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a rally in Assam's Tezpur on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday announced five poll guarantees for the people of Assam if her party is voted to power in the state. A law that nullifies the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), creation of five lakh government jobs, a hike in the daily wage of tea workers to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to all housewives are among the guarantees that Priyanka Gandhi announced

The Congress general secretary said that "these are not promises but guarantees." Addressing a rally in Tezpur in the state she said: "We will provide Rs 2,000 per month to all the housewives as 'grihini samman'. The woman working in tea gardens will be provided Rs 365 per day. We'll create 5 lakhs new govt jobs. These are not promises but guarantees."

The Congress leader further announced that when her party is voted to power in the state, a law shall be enacted that will ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in Assam. "When our party comes into power, a law will be enacted to ensure that CAA is not implemented here. 200 units of electricity will be given free of cost every month," said Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier today, the Congress general secretary, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state spent some time with tea estate workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath district. Dressed in a saree and balancing a basket on her back, the 49-year-old was seen plucking tea leaves.

"The life of tea garden workers is full of truth and simplicity and their labour is valuable for the country. After sitting with them today, I understood their work, felt well being of their families and the difficulties of their life," Gandhi tweeted along with pictures of herself interacting with the tea workers. Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

