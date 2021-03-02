Left Menu

Guj local bodies polls: Cong MLA, kin of legislators trounced

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:21 IST
Guj local bodies polls: Cong MLA, kin of legislators trounced
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Even as the BJP surges ahead in the local bodies' polls in Gujarat, among the losers on the Congress side were an MLA and sons of seven sitting MLAs.

Counting of votes in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats of the state is currently underway, the polling having been held on February 28.

In a major upset, Niranjan Patel, three-time Congress MLA from Petlad in Anand district, lost from ward number 2 and 5 of Petlad municipality.

His son, Saurabh Patel, too lost to the BJP in the same municipality.

Vijay Parmar, son of Congress MLA Punambhai Parmar from Sojitra in Anand, lost to a BJP candidate from Moraj seat in Tarapur taluka panchayat, while the former's nephew Nikunj Parmar also tasted defeat.

Yash Kotwal, son of Khedbrahma Congress MLA Ashvin Kotwal, was trounced in Chitariya in tribal-dominated Vijaynagar taluka panchayat in Sabarkantha district.

Bhiloda Congress MLA Anil Joshiara also saw his son Keval biting the dust from Upsal seat in Bhiloda taluka panchayat in the state's Arvalli district.

Similar was the fate of Paresh Vansh, son of six-time Congress MLA Punja Vansh from Una in Gir Somnath district, with the former losing to his BJP rival in Rajpara.

Vikram Madam, Congress MLA from Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwarka, saw his son Karan losing from Vadtara seat in the district panchayat polls, while Ramdev Modhwadia, brother of former Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhwadia, was trounced in Kindarkheda seat of Porbandar taluka panchayat.

Bharatiya Tribal Party MLA Chhotu Vasava's son Dilip Vasava also failed to pass the electoral test from Rajpardi seat of Bharuch district panchayat.

Incidentally, the ruling BJP had decided to not give tickets to kin of sitting legislators and party leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Iraq's Christian denominations

Pope Francis visits Iraq on a historic four-day trip beginning March 5. He will preach inter-faith coexistence and try to boost Christians who over centuries of conflict have fled Iraq and the wider Middle East in droves.Iraq is overwhelmin...

Arunachal Pradesh could contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic due to collective teamwork: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that the state could contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic due to the collective teamwork of various stakeholders and meticulous planning.Participating in the Motion of Thanks o...

Senzo Mchunu pleads DGs to adhere to compliance with legal prescripts

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has challenged the Directors-General in the public service to take up their positions as part of leadership and not allow themselves to be wrongly flexible.Minister Mchunu was addressi...

Mexico says no deal on U.S. vaccine sharing; talks to continue

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that although he did not reach a deal with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden about sharing vaccines against COVID-19, the two countries will study the possibilities.Biden showed gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021