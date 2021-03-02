US Domestic News Roundup: San Diego Comic-Con to remain virtual; US Senator Mitt Romney recovering and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

San Diego Comic-Con to remain virtual and be reduced to three days

San Diego Comic-Con, an annual celebrity-studded showcase of superhero films and pop culture, will remain virtual for its July event, which will be reduced to three days amid the coronavirus outbreak. "While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con", its organizers said on Monday.

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney recovering after fall that led to a 'lot of stitches'

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that he was recovering after a fall over the weekend that knocked him unconscious and led to "a lot of stitches." The Utah Republican said that he "took a fall" while in Boston as he was visiting his son and grandchildren.

Strong winds could cause power outages on U.S. East Coast

Damaging winds are expected to thrash the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and New England on Monday and into Tuesday, potentially blowing down trees and electrical lines and causing widespread power outages, forecasters said. Some 70 million people living in the region stretching from Maryland into New York and Pennsylvania and north through Maine were under wind warnings as gusts were expected to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kph) Monday evening through Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Some U.S. meatpackers announce vaccine plans, but many workers still waiting

COVID-19 vaccines are making their way into the arms of U.S. meat and agriculture workers, but companies and union officials say progress needs to be faster after coronavirus outbreaks idled slaughterhouses and sickened thousands of workers. Vaccinating food workers could help prevent further production disruptions that sent meat prices soaring in spring 2020 and forced retailers like Kroger Co to restrict customers' purchases of ground beef and other products.

New York Governor Cuomo hires defense lawyer in nursing home probe

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has retained a prominent white-collar criminal defense lawyer to represent his office in a federal investigation into the state's misreporting of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a spokesman said on Monday. Cuomo has come under fire in recent weeks over his office's role in reporting the official count of coronavirus fatalities among patients of nursing and extended-care facilities, as well as for allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him.

Senate to debate COVID-19 bill this week after Democrats retreat on minimum wage

The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday after Democrats backed down from an effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 as part of it. The backpedaling did not end hopes of addressing the minimum wage issue in Congress. Democrats and some Republicans have voiced support for the idea of raising the federal minimum wage, now at $7.25 an hour, for the first time since 2009, although they disagree on how much.

FBI Director Wray to testify before Congress on deadly Capitol assault

FBI Director Chris Wray will testify to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday about the investigation of the deadly attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters and the bureau's efforts to stop right-wing extremist violence. The hearing will mark Wray's first testimony before Congress since the Jan. 6 attack, a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory in November.

U.S. Supreme Court mulls power of landmark law in major voting rights case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday will consider whether to uphold two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona in a case that could further weaken the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that barred racial discrimination in voting. The important voting rights case comes before the justices at a time when Republicans in numerous states are pursuing new restrictions after former President Donald Trump made false claims of widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election that he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.

House Democrats seek reform of federal lands drilling program

U.S. Democratic lawmakers in Congress on Tuesday introduced a set of bills to reform federal oil and gas leasing regulations, including by raising royalty rates and toughening cleanup requirements. The bills would update decades-old laws governing oil and gas drilling to boost the program's value for taxpayers. While the proposals would not deliver on President Joe Biden's campaign promise to stop issuing new leases to fight climate change, they could be applied to existing leaseholders if passed into law.

California reaches deal to fund school reopening for youngest children

California's governor said on Monday he and Democratic lawmakers had reached a deal to fund the reopening of schools for students up to second grade, as the numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state and country drop to their lowest this year. A Reuters tally shows that COVID-19 infections are decreasing in the United States, with 68,240 new infections reported on average each day, or 27% of the peak daily average reported on Jan. 7. The United States has recorded 28,681,793 infections and 513,721 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

