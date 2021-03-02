Left Menu

Adhir Ranjan's statement unfortunate, believe in civilised political dialogue, says Congress veteran Anand Sharma

Calling West Bengal Pradesh Congress Commitee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's criticism of his 'concerns' as 'unfortunate', senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said he believes in a civilised political dialogue even if there are differences or ideological issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:28 IST
Adhir Ranjan's statement unfortunate, believe in civilised political dialogue, says Congress veteran Anand Sharma
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Calling West Bengal Pradesh Congress Commitee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's criticism of his 'concerns' as 'unfortunate', senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said he believes in a civilised political dialogue even if there are differences or ideological issues. Sharma had earlier tweeted his concerns about Congress' alliance with Indian Secular Front (ISF), a Muslim outfit headed by the cleric of a local shrine, in West Bengal and said "alliance with ISF and other such parties is against the ideology of Congress and should have been discussed at Congress Working Ccommitee (CWC)", to which Chowdhury said, "We are in charge of a state and don't take any decision on our own without any permission."

"What I said is expression of my concerns. Not only am I firmly committed to the Congress' ideology, which is inclusive, democratic and secular, but I'm also one of the historian and ideologue of the Congress party. It has to be taken in that context. There is no politics in this. I have said something and it is for others to take the note," Sharma told ANI. "It's unfortunate statement, I believe in civilised political dialogue and discourse. Even if there are differences and ideological issues, those differences can not be personal. I have noted what Adhir babu said but I can't become personal," he added.

When asked about his 'rebellion' with other G-23 members (or the group of 23 dissenting leaders, who had questioned the party's functioning in a letter to interim president Sonia Gandhi), Sharma said there is no rebellion. "Who are we rebelling against? We believe in leadership of Sonia Gandhi. We have never said a word against the party leadership...Yes, we have our concerns from last the two general elections and it's a fact. What we are saying have to be understood in the right context. We said openly that we want to strengthen the party and we are united Congress. We don't want anything that can weaken the party," Sharma said.

He added that Congress always had a positive democratic exercise of internal discussion and debates. "Hopefully party will come out of this phase and we will see strong revival. That is what we will work for. We wish the Congress candidate the best in the forthcoming Assembly elections and wherever we are asked to go and campaign, we will do so as Congressmen, as we have done in the past," he said.

Commenting on BJP's allegation of Congress losing its secular status and depending on communal alliances for survival, Sharma said, "BJP also have alliances. It is infamous for its polarising agenda and divisive politics. BJP does not have the right credentials and qualifications to make such charges." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Iraq's Christian denominations

Pope Francis visits Iraq on a historic four-day trip beginning March 5. He will preach inter-faith coexistence and try to boost Christians who over centuries of conflict have fled Iraq and the wider Middle East in droves.Iraq is overwhelmin...

Arunachal Pradesh could contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic due to collective teamwork: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that the state could contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic due to the collective teamwork of various stakeholders and meticulous planning.Participating in the Motion of Thanks o...

Senzo Mchunu pleads DGs to adhere to compliance with legal prescripts

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has challenged the Directors-General in the public service to take up their positions as part of leadership and not allow themselves to be wrongly flexible.Minister Mchunu was addressi...

Mexico says no deal on U.S. vaccine sharing; talks to continue

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that although he did not reach a deal with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden about sharing vaccines against COVID-19, the two countries will study the possibilities.Biden showed gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021