BJP chief Nadda offers prayers at Kali Bari temple in Jaipur

BJP national president J P Nadda offered prayers at the Kali Bari temple here on Tuesday. Before returning to Delhi, Nadda went to the temple along with BJP’s state president Satish Poonia, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and MLA Kalicharan Saraf. It is one of the important temples visited by people from West Bengal living in Jaipur. Nadda was in Jaipur to address a party meeting at the Birla auditorium on Tuesday.

