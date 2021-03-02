Left Menu

BJP chief Nadda offers prayers at Kali Bari temple in Jaipur

BJP national president J P Nadda offered prayers at the Kali Bari temple here on Tuesday. Before returning to Delhi, Nadda went to the temple along with BJPs state president Satish Poonia, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and MLA Kalicharan Saraf. Nadda was in Jaipur to address a party meeting at the Birla auditorium on Tuesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:53 IST
BJP national president J P Nadda offered prayers at the Kali Bari temple here on Tuesday. Before returning to Delhi, Nadda went to the temple along with BJP’s state president Satish Poonia, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and MLA Kalicharan Saraf. It is one of the important temples visited by people from West Bengal living in Jaipur. Nadda was in Jaipur to address a party meeting at the Birla auditorium on Tuesday.

