Left Menu

SKM will ask farmers in poll-bound states to defeat BJP: Outfit leaders

We will appeal to them to vote for those candidates who can defeat the BJP which has failed to address farmers issues, Rajewal said at a joint press conference of SKM at Singhu border.The morcha leaders will also visit Karnataka where farmers are getting at least Rs 1000 less than MSP on various crops, Yadav said.On Womens Day on March 8, women protesters will lead the protest at Delhi borders and other places across the country, Yadav said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:57 IST
SKM will ask farmers in poll-bound states to defeat BJP: Outfit leaders

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading anti- farm law protests in Delhi, will send its leaders to poll-bound states to appeal to farmers there to defeat the BJP in assembly elections, leaders of the outfit said on Tuesday.

The protesting farmers will also block the KMP (Western Peripheral) Expressway on March 6 as the anti-farm law protest at Delhi borders completes 100 days. The expressway will be blocked at various points for five hours, from 11 am on March 6, SKM leader Yogendra Yadav said.

He said SKM leaders will hold a public meeting in Kolkata on March 12 to appeal to the farmers of poll-bound states.

SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that SKM teams will visit poll-bound states, including West Bengal and Kerala, to appeal to farmers to defeat the BJP.

''We will not seek votes for any party. We will appeal to them to vote for those candidates who can defeat the BJP which has failed to address farmers' issues,'' Rajewal said at a joint press conference of SKM at Singhu border.

The morcha leaders will also visit Karnataka where farmers are getting at least Rs 1000 less than MSP on various crops, Yadav said.

On Womens' Day on March 8, women protesters will lead the protest at Delhi borders and other places across the country, Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai court approves arrest warrant for activist accused of burning king's portrait

A Thai criminal court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for an anti-government activist accused of burning a portrait of the countrys king over the weekend. Police said activist Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan was responsible for setting fire t...

Dip in birth rate to hamper China's workforce in coming years

Although Chinas economy looks comparatively strong in the short term, the country however is losing out demographically, as there have been several indications that fewer babies were born in the country in 2020 than in any year since 1961, ...

FACTBOX-Iraq's Christian denominations

Pope Francis visits Iraq on a historic four-day trip beginning March 5. He will preach inter-faith coexistence and try to boost Christians who over centuries of conflict have fled Iraq and the wider Middle East in droves.Iraq is overwhelmin...

Arunachal Pradesh could contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic due to collective teamwork: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that the state could contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic due to the collective teamwork of various stakeholders and meticulous planning.Participating in the Motion of Thanks o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021