SAD, AAP seek action under anti-defection law against MLAs who switched sides

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:07 IST
The Opposition SAD and AAP on Tuesday urged Punjab Speaker Rana K P Singh to take action under the anti-defection law against the MLAs who switched sides.

The issue was raised by Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia during the zero hour on the second day of the Budget session of the state Assembly here.

Without naming anyone, Majithia asked the Speaker to take action against MLAs who left their parent parties to join others.

“No decision has been taken yet, then what is the use of the anti-defection law,” he asked.

Joining the issue, Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said he had written to the Speaker to take action against the legislators who left his party.

“But no action has been taken yet taken,” said Cheema.

The Speaker said if anybody has a problem, then he is free to approach the court, adding that he will act as per the law.

“The legislature in its wisdom has put no time limit on the Speaker to decide (the matter),” said Speaker Rana K P Singh.

The AAP has been seeking disqualification of rebel legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira under the anti-defection law.

Cheema had written in January 2019 to the Speaker for Khaira's disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution for quitting the party and floating his own political outfit.

The Bholath MLA had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the symbol of his new party.

MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia, who was elected on AAP ticket, had tendered his resignation from the state Assembly and joined the Congress before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rupnagar MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa too had joined the Congress before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But in December 2020, Sandoa returned to his parent party AAP.

