Left Menu

Maharashtra power minister to table reports in Mumbai power outage tomorrow in state assembly

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said that he will table all the reports on the Mumbai power outage of October 2020 on Wednesday in the state Assembly.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:10 IST
Maharashtra power minister to table reports in Mumbai power outage tomorrow in state assembly
Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut interacting with reporters on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said that he will table all the reports on the Mumbai power outage of October 2020 on Wednesday in the state Assembly. "I am going to table all the reports and their findings in connection with October 12 Mumbai power outage tomorrow in the Assembly," he said while interacting with mediapersons here.

Responding to Union Minister RK Singh's "Human-error" remark, he said, "Let them say what they want to. Wait for their reactions after I table the findings in the Assembly." Meanwhile, addressing reporters here Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said: "Cyber-attack issue is not just confined to Mumbai but it could spread across the country. We should not politicise this issue."

"I have spoken to Union Power Minister RK Singh about this. He has sought details about it and said that we should remain alert," Deshmukh added. Earlier in the day, RK Singh had said that Mumbai power outage of October 2020 was caused by "human error" and there is no evidence to prove that it was triggered due to a cyber attack by China.

Singh's remark follows a statement put out by the union power ministry yesterday which said there was no impact on operations of Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) due to any malware attack. A report by US-based cybersecurity firm claimed that Chinese-state sponsored groups, had targeted power sector in India with malware. This came months after the clash between troops of the two nations in Galwan valley in June 2020.

Yesterday, Anil Deshmukh had said that according to a preliminary report, the massive blackout on October 12 last year an attempt at "cyber-sabotage". A report of the incident prepared on the basis of an investigation by Maharashtra's Cyber Police Department was handed over to the state energy minister Nitin Raut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai court approves arrest warrant for activist accused of burning king's portrait

A Thai criminal court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for an anti-government activist accused of burning a portrait of the countrys king over the weekend. Police said activist Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan was responsible for setting fire t...

Dip in birth rate to hamper China's workforce in coming years

Although Chinas economy looks comparatively strong in the short term, the country however is losing out demographically, as there have been several indications that fewer babies were born in the country in 2020 than in any year since 1961, ...

FACTBOX-Iraq's Christian denominations

Pope Francis visits Iraq on a historic four-day trip beginning March 5. He will preach inter-faith coexistence and try to boost Christians who over centuries of conflict have fled Iraq and the wider Middle East in droves.Iraq is overwhelmin...

Arunachal Pradesh could contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic due to collective teamwork: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that the state could contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic due to the collective teamwork of various stakeholders and meticulous planning.Participating in the Motion of Thanks o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021