Big leaders having green tea from China, Japan must be offered Assam's 'kadak' tea: Priyanka Gandhi's jab at opponents

The poll campaign of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam revolved around tea on Tuesday. Vadra took a jab at the rival camp stating that the big leaders, who started having "green tea from China and Japan" need to be offered "strong tea from Assam".

Addressing a rally in Tezpur, Vadra said, "Big leaders here fly on chartered planes and nowadays they are having green tea from China and Japan. I feel they should be offered 'kadak' strong tea from Assam. They have to be shown their place." She further promised that if Congress is voted to power in the state, it will provide a hike in the daily wage of tea workers to Rs 365.

Advertisement

"We will provide Rs 2,000 per month to all housewives as 'grihini samman'. The woman working in tea gardens will be provided Rs 365 per day. 200 units of electricity will be given free of cost every month. We will create 5 lakh new government jobs. These are not promises but guarantees," stated Vadra. Before the event, she had lunch at the residence of a local tea garden worker in Tezpur.

Earlier today, the Congress general secretary, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state spent some time with tea estate workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath district. Dressed in a saree and balancing a basket on her back, the 49-year-old was seen plucking tea leaves.

"The life of tea garden workers is full of truth and simplicity and their labour is valuable for the country. After sitting with them today, I understood their work, felt well being of their families and the difficulties of their life," Vadra tweeted along with pictures of herself interacting with tea workers. "I will not forget the love I received from them," she added. The Congress leader further had a tea session with the women tea garden workers and discussed their issues.

Vadra also joined the 'Jhumur' dance performers from tea tribes in Lakhimpur. Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)