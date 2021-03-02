Mexico says no deal on U.S. vaccine sharing; talks to continue

Mexico says no deal on U.S. vaccine sharing; talks to continueReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:29 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that although he did not reach a deal with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden about sharing vaccines against COVID-19, the two countries will study the possibilities.
Biden showed great understanding for Mexico's position and the two sides agreed to keep talking, Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, a day after a virtual meeting between the two leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Lopez Obrador
- Joe Biden
- Mexico
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- U.S.
ALSO READ
In their own blood, Mexican women demand help for victims of violence
Mexican antitrust watchdog urges Congress to reject power market bill
Mexican antitrust watchdog urges Congress to reject power market reform
'Switch off lightbulbs:' president asks Mexicans to ration power as Texas limits fuel
Lopez Obrador says Mexico will not retaliate over Texas's gas export ban