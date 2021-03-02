Left Menu

Mexico says no deal on U.S. vaccine sharing; talks to continue

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:29 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that although he did not reach a deal with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden about sharing vaccines against COVID-19, the two countries will study the possibilities.

Biden showed great understanding for Mexico's position and the two sides agreed to keep talking, Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, a day after a virtual meeting between the two leaders.

