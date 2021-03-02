Mexico says no deal on U.S. vaccine sharing; talks to continue

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that although he did not reach a deal with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden about sharing vaccines against COVID-19, the two countries will study the possibilities.

Biden showed great understanding for Mexico's position and the two sides agreed to keep talking, Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, a day after a virtual meeting between the two leaders.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)