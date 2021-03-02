Left Menu

Local polls: Gujarat Cong chief, opposition leader quit

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:37 IST
Local polls: Gujarat Cong chief, opposition leader quit

In view of the Congress' debacle in the elections to local bodies in Gujarat, state unit president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani resigned from their posts on Tuesday.

Chavda said people had raised doubts about EVMs and all these things should be probed.

A party spokesperson said it was now up to the top brass of the Congress to decide the future course of action.

''Taking the responsibility of the election results as state Congress chief, I have submitted my resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi,'' Chavda told reporters, adding that he would work as a common party worker from now on.

On Tuesday, the ruling BJP won all the 31 district panchayats, 70 out of 81 municipalities, and was far ahead of its main rival Congress in the 231 taluka panchayats.

The saffron party has won 6,110 out of the total 8,474 seats for which results have been declared so far.

The Congress could bag only 1,768 seats and has won only three municipalities but failed to open account in any district panchayat. The Grand Old Party could win only a few taluka panchayat bodies.

''The election results are totally opposite to what our expectations were. We had received good responses from people during our campaigning but results do not reflect it. People have raised doubts on EVMs and all these things should be probed,'' Chavda said.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi confirmed that Dhanani has also sent his resignation to the party leadership in Delhi.

''The party leadership has received both the resignations. Now it is up to the party brass to decide on the replacement of these leaders,'' Doshi said.

He said the Central leadership of the Congress has asked Chavda and Dhanani to continue on their posts till the time their replacements are announced.

In the first phase of civic polls held last month in Gujarat, the BJP had won all the six municipal corporations.

PTI PD NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singh advises stakeholders to enhance green energy usage

New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday advised industry stakeholders to enhance the use of clean energy and reduce their energy cost to become more competitive.Singh chaired a session with top management of energy intensive ...

Ambala to have football stadium: Vij       

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a football stadium equipped with FIFA approved state-of-the-art facilities will be constructed at Ambala Cantonment at a cost of Rs 115 crore.There used to be a time when Haryana stood out for ...

Private hospitals not under AB-PMJAY, CGHS, State Insurance Schemes can be utilised as COVID vaccination centres

Private hospitals not under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY, Central Government Health Scheme CGHS and State Insurance Schemes can be utilised as COVID vaccination centres CVCs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfar...

Germany to start easing COVID-19 lockdown next week, draft says

Germany will start easing some coronavirus restrictions from next week, according to draft plans to be discussed by national and regional leaders on Wednesday, amid mounting public frustration over lockdowns and pressure to revive the econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021