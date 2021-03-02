U'khand: Cong stages walkout from assembly, seeks govt's apology over lathicharge on protesters

Congress MLAs on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Uttarakhand assembly and sat on a dharna outside its gate demanding an apology from the state government over the lathicharge on protesters in Ghat block demanding widening of a road.

The issue was raised in the assembly on the second day of its ongoing budget session by Congress MLA and the party's state unit president Pritam Singh.

In his response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik said the protesters broke the barricades in Malsi and hurled stones and glass bottles at the police personnel in Diwalikhal after which action was taken to control the agitated crowd.

Police personnel too were injured in the incident, he added.

Showing their displeasure over Kaushik's remarks, the Congress MLAs began shouting slogans while Leader of Opposition in the House, Indira Hridayesh, termed the lathicharge as ''coercive action'' and demanded an apology from the state government.

Led by Hridayesh, the Congress members then walked out of the House while raising slogans against the state government and staged a dharna at the Vidhan Sabha's main gate.

Talking to reporters, Congress MLA Karan Mahra said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat should have given the protesters a hearing in person or at least sent someone at the spot where the clashes took place.

However, water canons and lathis were used against the people in order to silence them, he said, adding that not even innocent women and elderly were spared.

Meanwhile, Rawat has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident that took place on Monday.

Villagers of the Ghat area have been agitating for the last two months in support of their demand for the widening of Nandprayag-Ghat motor road.

