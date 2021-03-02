Mexican president says he and Biden exchanged invitations to visit

Mexican president says he and Biden exchanged invitations to visitReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:01 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden invited each other to visit their respective countries during a virtual meeting the two held on Monday.
Lopez Obrador was speaking at his regular morning news conference.
