Mexican president says he and Biden exchanged invitations to visit

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:01 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden invited each other to visit their respective countries during a virtual meeting the two held on Monday.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at his regular morning news conference.

