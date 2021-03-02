Philippines calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi, return to previous state of affairs

The Philippines' foreign minister on Tuesday called for the release of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi following a coup that has resulted in weeks of protests in the Southeast Asian nation.

"Our call is for the complete return to the previously existing state of affairs," Philippines' Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a statement following an informal meeting between Southeast Asia's foreign ministers.

