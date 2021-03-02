Left Menu

Punjab Budget session: AAP slams Governor for skipping para in his speech on farmers' stir

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday hit out at the Punjab Governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore for allegedly skipping the paragraph on the ongoing farmers' movement during his address in the state Vidhan Sabha on the second day of the budget session.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:03 IST
Punjab Budget session: AAP slams Governor for skipping para in his speech on farmers' stir
LoP of Punjab Assembly and Congress leader Harpal Singh Cheema (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday hit out at the Punjab Governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore for allegedly skipping the paragraph on the ongoing farmers' movement during his address in the state Vidhan Sabha on the second day of the budget session. Addressing a press conference here, Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Punjab Assembly and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said, "The Governor skipped the paragraph in his speech which mentioned the ongoing farmers' agitation across the country."

Terming the Governor's speech as a hoax, he said: "The speech mentioned that the farmers' debts were waived off in the state and job opportunities have been created in Punjab. But the reality is that the youths of Punjab are struggling from unemployment and farmers in the state are committing suicide due to loans." AAP MLA Aman Arora mentioned that a notice was issued to discuss the ongoing mining mafia in Punjab in the Assembly, but was dismissed by Speaker saying that the issue was not fresh.

"The notice also mentioned the names of the bigwigs running the mining mafia should be made public but they avoided it," he told media here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC issues guidelines on physical court hearings, visitors to maintain social distancing

The Delhi High Court Tuesday issued certain guidelines to be followed upon resumption of physical court hearings from March 15, including that visitors and advocates shall maintain social distancing as per government norms.A circular issued...

BTS to join performance lineup at 2021 Grammys MusiCares event

South Korean boy band BTS will be performing at the MusiCares event, which is an official Grammy Week event that is a virtual concertfundraiser for the employees in the music industry. According to Variety, the Recording Academy announced B...

AIADMK, DMK continue seat-sharing talks with allies for TN assembly polls

Dravidian majors AIADMK and DMK on Tuesday continued seat-sharing talks with their respective key allies BJP and Congress for the coming Tamil Nadu assembly elections but no outcome emerged.While a senior BJP leader said the party wanted to...

Cong will bring law to nullify CAA in Assam if voted to power in assembly polls: Priyanka

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that her party, if voted to power in Assam, will bring a new law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in the state.Gandhi, during a rally in Tezpur, launched the Five Guaran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021