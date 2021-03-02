Left Menu

People feeling suffocated due to current majoritarian form of democracy, says AIMIM Chief Owaisi

Party President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged that people were feeling "suffocated" due to the current majoritarian form of democracy.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:05 IST
AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Party President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged that people were feeling "suffocated" due to the current majoritarian form of democracy. Addressing a rally here, ahead of Telangana MLC polls, Owaisi said: "Today, every citizen in India wants that his or her voice should be heard. But, they are feeling suffocated due to the current majoritarian form of democracy. We have to strengthen the participative form of democracy in the country to fulfill dreams seen by freedom fighters."

Telangana MLC polls are slated to be held on March 14 this year. Earlier on Monday, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said that they will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as well.

"We will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Some of our candidates won in Gujarat local body polls. I'll be going to Rajasthan today to review and speak with party members. Our party workers are also working hard in Uttar Pradesh," Owaisi had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

