Left Menu

People of Gujarat have wiped out Congress, says Gujarat CM on local body polls results

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday congratulated his party workers for their performance in the state's recent local body polls and said that the people of the state have wiped out the Congress party.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:09 IST
People of Gujarat have wiped out Congress, says Gujarat CM on local body polls results
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday congratulated his party workers for their performance in the state's recent local body polls and said that the people of the state have wiped out the Congress party. "In the results of district panchayats, taluka panchayats and municipalities, the saffron colour of Bharatiya Janata Party is flying all over Gujarat. The manner in which the people of Gujarat have wiped out Congress, with passion, shows that Gujarat has a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Rupani said in Gujarati.

"Ever since Narendra Modi ji became the Prime Minister, he has been helping Gujarat in the way nobody has done. On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I would like to thank the people of Gujarat for their love and support," he said. He also congratulated the workers of BJP in the state and BJP State Chief CR Patil for their continuous efforts.

Speaking about his opposition party, he said: "Congress is like a sinking boat. Gujarat's results have clearly shown this." BJP is leading on 1,636 seats, Congress on 625 and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on 16 seats as the counting of votes for Gujarat local body election is underway.

As per the latest trends till 2 pm, out of 4,772 seats in 231 taluka panchayats in the state, the Independents are leading on 51 seats, BSP on five and others in six constituencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to start easing COVID-19 lockdown next week, draft says

Germany will start easing some coronavirus restrictions from next week, according to draft plans to be discussed by national and regional leaders on Wednesday, amid mounting public frustration over lockdowns and pressure to revive the econo...

BTS to join performance lineup at 2021 Grammys MusiCares event

South Korean boy band BTS will be performing at the MusiCares event, which is an official Grammy Week event that is a virtual concertfundraiser for the employees in the music industry. According to Variety, the Recording Academy announced B...

HC issues guidelines on physical court hearings, visitors to maintain social distancing

The Delhi High Court Tuesday issued certain guidelines to be followed upon resumption of physical court hearings from March 15, including that visitors and advocates shall maintain social distancing as per government norms.A circular issued...

AIADMK, DMK continue seat-sharing talks with allies for TN assembly polls

Dravidian majors AIADMK and DMK on Tuesday continued seat-sharing talks with their respective key allies BJP and Congress for the coming Tamil Nadu assembly elections but no outcome emerged.While a senior BJP leader said the party wanted to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021