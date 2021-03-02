Left Menu

CEO of Poland's Polska Press quits after takeover by state-run refiner

The chief executive of Polish regional newspaper publisher Polska Press has quit following its purchase by state-run oil refiner PKN Orlen, a takeover the opposition sees as part of efforts by the ruling party to assert control over the media. Polska Press said in a statement released on Tuesday that CEO Dorota Stanek had submitted her resignation after PKN Orlen completed its takeover of the group from Germany's Verlagsgruppe Passau.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:19 IST
CEO of Poland's Polska Press quits after takeover by state-run refiner
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The chief executive of Polish regional newspaper publisher Polska Press has quit following its purchase by state-run oil refiner PKN Orlen, a takeover the opposition sees as part of efforts by the ruling party to assert control over the media.

Polska Press said in a statement released on Tuesday that CEO Dorota Stanek had submitted her resignation after PKN Orlen completed its takeover of the group from Germany's Verlagsgruppe Passau. PKN Orlen describes the deal as just a business transaction, but opposition political parties have portrayed it as part of a wider project by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party to tighten control of the media in the European Union member state.

PiS lawmakers have said foreign media companies have too much influence in Poland. "On March 1, the contract for the purchase of Polska Press by PKN ORLEN was signed. This means that PKN ORLEN is the formal owner of Polska Press," Polska Press said.

"At the same time, the Chief Executive Dorota Stanek is leaving the management board as she submitted her resignation." PKN Orlen was not immediately available for comment.

The refiner announced its plans to buy Polska Press in December. The media group publishes 20 regional dailies, about 100 local weeklies, several magazines and Naszemiasto.pl, a free city newspaper, according to its website. The takeover adds to a list of M&A deals announced by PKN Orlen under the management of Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek, who has been publicly praised by PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

The European Commission, the EU executive, has expressed concern over media freedom in Poland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to start easing COVID-19 lockdown next week, draft says

Germany will start easing some coronavirus restrictions from next week, according to draft plans to be discussed by national and regional leaders on Wednesday, amid mounting public frustration over lockdowns and pressure to revive the econo...

BTS to join performance lineup at 2021 Grammys MusiCares event

South Korean boy band BTS will be performing at the MusiCares event, which is an official Grammy Week event that is a virtual concertfundraiser for the employees in the music industry. According to Variety, the Recording Academy announced B...

HC issues guidelines on physical court hearings, visitors to maintain social distancing

The Delhi High Court Tuesday issued certain guidelines to be followed upon resumption of physical court hearings from March 15, including that visitors and advocates shall maintain social distancing as per government norms.A circular issued...

AIADMK, DMK continue seat-sharing talks with allies for TN assembly polls

Dravidian majors AIADMK and DMK on Tuesday continued seat-sharing talks with their respective key allies BJP and Congress for the coming Tamil Nadu assembly elections but no outcome emerged.While a senior BJP leader said the party wanted to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021