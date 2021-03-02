Ladakh will soon be model union territory: BJP general secretary Ashok Kaul

The focused developmental approach of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon transform Ladakh into a model union territory, BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul said on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting of office bearers of the BJP in Leh district's Nubra valley, Kaul asked them to augment the efforts of the administration by ensuring the implementation of government policies wherever possible.

Kaul also told them to explore the untapped potential of the region to further boost the development process.

Laying stress on organisational programmes, he asked the BJP office bearers to conduct training workshops for capacity building of the party cadre.

Kaul also prompted them to make preparations for forthcoming party programmes like the party foundation day on April 6, Samrasta Diwas on April 14 and other events.

