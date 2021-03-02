Kerala court remands 3 CPM leaders for 14 days in 2009 case of protest against Air India

The Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPM) leaders TV Rajesh, PA Mohamed Riyas and KK Dinesh were remanded for 14 days by a Kozhikode court in connection with a case for protesting against Air India for cancellation of flights and increase in airfares. The case was registered against the CPM leader in 2009 for protesting against Air India in Kozhikode.

The leaders had obtained bail in the case and after the expiry of the bail period, they approached the court again for bail. However, the court remanded them. Notably, at the time of protest TV Rajesh was the state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Muhammad Riyas was organisation's state joint secretary at the time. TV Rajesh had organized the protest in March 2009. (ANI)

