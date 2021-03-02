File case against those named in MP's suicide note : Patole

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:39 IST
Maharashtra Congress president and MLA Nana Patole on Tuesday asked the state government to immediately register an offence against those whose names were mentioned by independent Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar in his suicide note.

Delkar (58), the seven-time Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead at a Mumbai hotel on February 22.

Speaking on the issue in the Assembly, Patole also said Delkar mentioned in his suicide note that he was being allegedly harassed.

He (Delkar) said he is committing suicide in Maharashtra because he does not trust the (local) administration (of Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli).

Like the Justice Loya case happened in Maharashtra and it was suppressed.

''He (Delkar) mentioned about it (in the purported suicide note), I am not saying it on my own, said the MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara district.

The Congress leader asked the Maharashtra government why no offence has been registered yet against those whose names were mentioned by Delkar in his suicide note.

Our demand is that the government immediately register an offence as per the suicide note, no matter how big is the person whose name was mentioned in the note. Nobody is bigger than the law, Patole, whose party is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said.

The Congress MLA attacked the Centre over the COVID-19 situation and price rise.

He sarcastically said that for the Centre, the full form of GDP is 'gas, diesel and petrol', referring to their rising prices.

Patole said before becoming prime minister, Narendra Modi had assured the people that the GDP of the country will go up if the BJP came to power.

The people of the country did not get exactly which GDP he was talking about. They increased rates of gas, diesel and petrol. Common people are facing consequences of the same, he added.

