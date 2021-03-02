Left Menu

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh places Saradha scam promoter's letter before ED

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the probe into the Saradha chit fund scam said he had placed the Saradha Group promoter Sudipto Sen's letter on the record before the agency.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:43 IST
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the probe into the Saradha chit fund scam said he had placed the Saradha Group promoter Sudipto Sen's letter on the record before the agency.

He claimed that the copy of Sudipto Sen's letter has exclusive details that should be brought under the investigation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said: "I have placed a copy of Sudipto Sen's letter on the record because the letter mentions many incidents, amounts and names that should come under the investigation of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. ED officials have accepted it. I have tried my best to cooperate and I have nothing against officials who are interrogating me. The interrogation went on smooth."

Without taking any names, the TMC leader said: "If I stay alive, I will hold the collar of two people and take them to jail." Asked about whom he is referring to, Ghosh said, "Those two surely knows whom I am talking about."

The interrogation of Kunal Ghosh began at 11 am and lasted till 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Ghosh will again have to appear before ED at CGO complex, Salt Lake again on March 8.

The Saradha Group of companies had allegedly duped people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

