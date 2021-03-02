Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:45 IST
AIMIM will fight for justice to Seemanchal region: Owaisi

AIMIM presidentAsaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday vowed to fight for development of Seemanchal in Bihar and launch agitations, including a road blockade, if the Nitish Kumar government failed to ensure justice to the people of the region.

Addressing a meeting at the AIMIMs headquarters here on the occasion of its foundation day, he also referred to the party marking its debut in Gujarat, winning seven seats in the recent elections to Ahmedabad civic body and thanked the state unit for the success.

Owaisi, who has said his party would contest assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, asserted the AIMIM worked for the welfare of all citizens, regardless of ones religion, regional identity and community.

On Seemanchal, where the AIMIM won five assembly seats in last year's elections, he said it was facing problems such as flood and lacked college for women and his party was fighting for these issues.

Referring to reports on the AIMIM MLAs meeting the Bihar Chief Minister in January this year, which set of speculations that they might shift loyalty and join the ruling JD (U), Owaisi said they called on the CM seeking 'justice' for Seemanchal.

''...If the Nitish Kumar government does not do justice to Seemanchal, chakka jam (road blockade) will be done throughout Seemanchal and the national highway would be kept closed. This strength is there in Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) also,'' he said.

Recalling that AIMIM had lost deposit in five out of the six seats it contested in the previous assembly elections in Bihar, Owaisi said his party, however, persisted with its hard work for five years and emerged victorious in five out of the 20 segments it contested last year.

The MLAs of AIMIM were working to put an end to the backwardness of Seemanchal, he said those who had earlier got the opportunity (to represent the people) have not done justice for the region.

Owaisi thanked the AIMIMs Gujarat unit president for the partys success in Ahmedabad municipal election.

On earlier comments of AIMIMs opponents as to why the party does not contest in Gujarat, the Hyderabad MP said he believed in taking the right decision at the right time.

Referring to remarks of BJP leaders here during the Hyderabad civic polls in December last year that a surgical strike would be launched against ''illegal immigrants'', he alleged the ruling party did a ''surgical strike'' in Ahmedabad.

''....drinking water does not come. Dirty drains. No road and nothing. This is the meaning of surgical strike, he said, accusing the BJP of neglecting development of areas with Muslim population though it's slogan was ''sab ka sath sab ka vikas (development for all).

Owaisi criticised former Supreme Court chief justice Ranjan Gogoi over his reported comments that the judiciary in the country is in ''ramshackle''.

''We would like to ask Gogoi saab. When you sat (occupied the post), what did you do to unshackle the judiciary...

nothing,'' he said.

The AIMIM leader said he would continue to have faith in democracy and judiciary.

