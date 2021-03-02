Sonowal govt to return to power with bigger mandate: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Sarbananda Sonowal government will return to power in Assam for the second time with a bigger mandate as people of the state don't want to disturb the ongoing development process.

Singh also slammed the previous Congress government, saying at that time Assam made news only for insurgency, corruption and protests.

''The people of Assam have made up their mind to bring back the BJP government for the second time, with a bigger mandate than the last time, because they have seen the difference and the development and they do not wish to disturb the present arrangement,'' he told reporters here.

Singh, the Union minister for development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said there has been perfect coordination between the central and the state governments in the last five years which has helped in setting up several institutions of high excellence, professional education and healthcare.

The BJP leadership is committed to continue the same process in the future as well, he said.

Singh, who has been camping in Assam for the coming assembly elections, said that in the last five years, the people of Assam heaved a sigh of relief when the BJP government led by Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal took charge after many years of Congress ''misrule''.

He said, for the first time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, Assam was exposed to a new kind of political and work culture based on good governance and intolerance towards corruption.

In the past, the minister said, it was a norm to read news about violence and protests happening in different parts of the state.

But, one after the other, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has succeeded in bringing different insurgent groups on board and engaged them in a peaceful manner. The last five years have witnessed unprecedented development which can be compared with the development that had taken place in the last several decades. This was possible because of the high priority given to the state by the prime minister and the development projects are moving on fast track without any disruption in an atmosphere of peace, he said.

