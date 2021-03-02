TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari joins BJP

Left Menu

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal.

ANI | Hooghly (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:01 IST
TMC leader Jitendra Tiwari at BJP public meeting in Hooghly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. Tiwari joined BJP in presence of the party's state president Dilip Ghosh at a public meeting at Baidyabati in Hooghly district. BJP leader Rajib Banerjee was also present at the event.

"I joined BJP to work for the development of Bengal. It is not possible to work for the people being with TMC," Tiwari said at the public meeting. Addressing the public, Ghosh said, "People will get know that 'poriborton' (change) has already started when lakhs pf people will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on March 7."

BJP is going the extra mile to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on March 7 witnesses a large crowd. This will be the first rally of the Prime Minister after schedule of Assembly polls was announced in West Bengal. According to BJP sources, from party MPs to booth level workers all have been asked to go door-to-door to invite people to attend the Prime Minister's mega rally. There would be nukkad sabhas (local level meetings) to invite people to the rally. A social media campaign will be launched to make the PM's mega rally successful.

The TMC and BJP have been at loggerheads ahead of the Assembly polls in Bengal. There has been an exodus of leaders from TMC to BJP in recent months. Elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is set to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year. (ANI)

