'Surrendered Naxal' woman's death: C'garh BJP seeks discussion

The opposition BJP on Tuesday demanded a discussion in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on the February 23 death of an alleged woman Naxal operative who had surrendered.

While police had said Pande Kawasi, allegedly part of a front organisation of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), was found hanging in Shaktikunj, a place meant for surrendered Naxals, BJP MLAs claimed in the House the deceased's parents had denied she was an ultra or had surrendered to police.

Advertisement

She was part of a group of 6-7 people who were forcibly taken from Gudsa village by police, and Kawasi's parents were not allowed to meet her, the opposition MLAs further alleged.

Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said tribal leaders of the region and the local population have claimed the woman's death was not a suicide, but that she was killed and then hanged.

Hence, immediate discussion should be held in the Assembly as a tribal woman had lost her life, Kaushik said.

JCC (J) MLA Devvrat Singh, who was in the Chair, said the adjournment motion notice was received during the day and had been placed for consideration, which led to protests from BJP MLAs, leading to the proceedings being suspended for five minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)