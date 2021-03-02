Left Menu

Guj: AIMIM wins 17 seats in debut polls in 3 municipalities

Among others, the BJP bagged 18 seats, the Congress one while 18 seats were won by Independent candidates.In Bharuch municipality, one of the four nominees of the AIIMIM won.The Owaisi-led party had not fielded candidates for district and taluka panchayat polls which were held on February 28.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:41 IST
Putting an impressive show in its debut election in Gujarat, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 17 seats in three municipalities in the state, where votes were counted on Tuesday.

As per the final results declared by the State Election Commission (SEC), of the total 24 candidates fielded by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in three municipalities of Modasa, Godhra and Bharuch, 17 have emerged victorious.

In two of these three municipalities, the AIMIM bagged the second position after the BJP relegating the Congress to the third slot.

In Modasa municipality in Arvalli district, 9 of the 12 candidates of the AIMIM won.

Though the BJP retained power in this 36-member municipality, the AIMIM has won one more seat than the Congress (8).

In the 44-member Godhra municipality in Panchmahal district, the AIMIM won seven out of the eight seats the party had contested. Among others, the BJP bagged 18 seats, the Congress one while 18 seats were won by Independent candidates.

In Bharuch municipality, one of the four nominees of the AIIMIM won.

The Owaisi-led party had not fielded candidates for district and taluka panchayat polls which were held on February 28. In all, 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats went to polls on Sunday.

Ahead of the polls, Owaisi had addressed campaign rallies in Modasa and Godhra towns.

Recently, the AIMIM won seven seats in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation which went to polls along with six urban civic bodies on February 21.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

