Left Menu

Seers ask U'khand govt to organise Kumbh Mela on grand scale

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:49 IST
Seers ask U'khand govt to organise Kumbh Mela on grand scale

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, a body of various sects of ascetics, on Tuesday asked the Uttarakhand government to organise the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar on a grand scale.

''If the Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh can be held on a grand scale, why not Haridwar Kumbh?'' ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri said.

Thanking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for successfully organising the Magh Mela, Giri said the Uttarakhand government too should organise the Kumbh Mela on similar lines.

''Haridwar Kumbh should be held on a grand scale, religious discourses and kirtans should be held on the banks of the Ganga besides pitching tents for the seers,'' he said.

He asked the Uttarakhand government to remove all restrictions imposed on devotees coming for the Kumbh Mela in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crores of people converged at Allahabad for Magh Mela but no one contracted coronavirus nor did anyone die due to it, Giri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU top court says Polish judges have right to appeal nominations

Judges applying to join Polands Supreme Court should have the right to challenge the opinions of a body reviewing candidates, the European Unions top court said, drawing a swift rebuke from Warsaw, which said the EU court was overstepping i...

Over 50 lakh registrations on Co-WIN portal since Monday, no glitch in system: Govt

Over 50 lakh people have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal, without any system glitch, since the window opened Monday morning, the Centre said, adding that nearly 5 lakh beneficiaries above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities...

U.S. blacklists two leaders of Yemen's Houthi movement

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two military leaders of the Houthi movement in Yemen, accusing them of procuring weapons from Iran and organizing attacks, in the Biden administrations first punitive action against the grou...

Govt determined to improve vaccine manufacturing capabilities: Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza has reiterated the governments stance to ramp up efforts for the country to produce its own lifesaving vaccines, as the world battles COVID-19.Mabuza conducted an oversight visit at the Biovac Institute in Midr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021