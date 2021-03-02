Akhil Gogoi's party proposes to field united oppn candidate against BJP in Assam polls

Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi has appealed to all the opposition parties to unitedly give only one candidate against every BJP nominee to defeat the incumbent government, newly floated Raijor Dal said on Tuesday.

Gogoi, president of Raijor Dal even offered not to contest the polls to unite the opposition against the BJP.

Addressing a press conference here, Raijor Dal Working President Bhasco De Saikia said,''According to Akhil Gogoi, the strategy adopted by the Congress-led Grand Alliance is not sufficient to defeat the BJP.

''We have to have understanding on every seat so that there is only one candidate against the BJP.'' He, however, clarified that Raijor Dal is not going to join the Grand Alliance, but only proposing a broadbased understanding to defeat the BJP-led NDA.

''We cannot join the grand alliance till the time AIUDF is there in the grouping. We believe that AIUDF is also a communal force and complement the BJP on many issues,'' Saikia said.

Raijor Dal has formed an alliance with another newly formed regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the two parties have announced not to join the grand alliance.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a grand alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI (M), CPI(ML), BPF and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming assembly election against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP will be going to polls with the allies-Asom Gana Parishad (agp) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)- its partner in the Bodoland Territorial Council.

Of the total 126 seats in Assam Assembly, elections to 47, mostly in Upper Assam, will be held on March 27, while 39, in Barak Valley and Central Assam will go to polls on April 1 and voting in the remaining 40 seats in Lower Assam will be held in the final round on April 6.

