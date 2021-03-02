Left Menu

Akhil Gogoi's party proposes to field united oppn candidate against BJP in Assam polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:00 IST
Akhil Gogoi's party proposes to field united oppn candidate against BJP in Assam polls

Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi has appealed to all the opposition parties to unitedly give only one candidate against every BJP nominee to defeat the incumbent government, newly floated Raijor Dal said on Tuesday.

Gogoi, president of Raijor Dal even offered not to contest the polls to unite the opposition against the BJP.

Addressing a press conference here, Raijor Dal Working President Bhasco De Saikia said,''According to Akhil Gogoi, the strategy adopted by the Congress-led Grand Alliance is not sufficient to defeat the BJP.

''We have to have understanding on every seat so that there is only one candidate against the BJP.'' He, however, clarified that Raijor Dal is not going to join the Grand Alliance, but only proposing a broadbased understanding to defeat the BJP-led NDA.

''We cannot join the grand alliance till the time AIUDF is there in the grouping. We believe that AIUDF is also a communal force and complement the BJP on many issues,'' Saikia said.

Raijor Dal has formed an alliance with another newly formed regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the two parties have announced not to join the grand alliance.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a grand alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI (M), CPI(ML), BPF and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming assembly election against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP will be going to polls with the allies-Asom Gana Parishad (agp) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)- its partner in the Bodoland Territorial Council.

Of the total 126 seats in Assam Assembly, elections to 47, mostly in Upper Assam, will be held on March 27, while 39, in Barak Valley and Central Assam will go to polls on April 1 and voting in the remaining 40 seats in Lower Assam will be held in the final round on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU top court says Polish judges have right to appeal nominations

Judges applying to join Polands Supreme Court should have the right to challenge the opinions of a body reviewing candidates, the European Unions top court said, drawing a swift rebuke from Warsaw, which said the EU court was overstepping i...

Over 50 lakh registrations on Co-WIN portal since Monday, no glitch in system: Govt

Over 50 lakh people have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal, without any system glitch, since the window opened Monday morning, the Centre said, adding that nearly 5 lakh beneficiaries above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities...

U.S. blacklists two leaders of Yemen's Houthi movement

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two military leaders of the Houthi movement in Yemen, accusing them of procuring weapons from Iran and organizing attacks, in the Biden administrations first punitive action against the grou...

Govt determined to improve vaccine manufacturing capabilities: Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza has reiterated the governments stance to ramp up efforts for the country to produce its own lifesaving vaccines, as the world battles COVID-19.Mabuza conducted an oversight visit at the Biovac Institute in Midr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021