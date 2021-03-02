People above 80 can cast their postal votes in upcoming Tamil Nadu polls
Voters above the age of 80 in Tamil Nadu can cast their postal votes in the upcoming state assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:28 IST
Voters above the age of 80 in Tamil Nadu can cast their postal votes in the upcoming state assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. According to a list released by the Election Commission, there are 12,91,132 voters over the age of 80 across Tamil Nadu.
Chennai has a maximum of 1,08,718 postal votes. There are 46,790 people over the age of 80 in Madurai. Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.
The nomination is scheduled to start on March 12. (ANI)
