Left Menu

Mexico president says meeting with Biden friendly, positive

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:44 IST
Mexico president says meeting with Biden friendly, positive
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he had no differences with US President Joe Biden in their first bilateral meeting a day earlier and that his American counterpart was open to exploring his proposals on a temporary worker program and helping Mexico obtain more vaccine.

López Obrador characterised the meeting as "friendly, respectful and with a lot of emphasis on cooperation for development." He said he didn't come away with a deal for the US to help Mexico obtain more COVID-19 vaccine, but said he wasn't denied either. "Teams from both countries are going to explore all possibilities for cooperation in this area" to see "what is possible and when," López Obrador said.

Ahead of the meeting, White House officials reiterated that Biden remained focused on first vaccinating U.S. citizens before turning his attention to assisting other nations. López Obrador acknowledged Biden may have to first vaccinate most of the U.S. population, but said there was an openness to the subject.

There were questions ahead of the meeting about how the two leaders would get along.

López Obrador had a surprisingly warm relationship with former President Donald Trump that revolved almost exclusively around Mexico's efforts to stop migrants from reaching the U.S. border.

But López Obrador said Tuesday there was a lot of laughter in the one hour and 15-minute conversation with Biden that covered nearly all of the main issues in the bilateral relationship.

"There were not any differences, I'm telling you categorically, not a single one," López Obrador said.

On immigration, López Obrador said he proposed the U.S. analyze how many workers its economy requires and then design a plan for temporary worker visas that would allow Mexicans and Central Americans to migrate legally for work. "And it's going to be studied," he said. Before the meeting, López Obrador has floated a scale of 600,000 to 800,000 Mexican and Central American workers annually. It could be modeled on the original Bracero program, which allowed Mexicans to work temporarily in the United States to fill labour shortages during World War II and for a couple of decades after the war.

Biden and López Obrador have both stressed the importance of developing northern Central America and southern Mexico to address migration. The Mexican president said Biden repeated his proposal to destine USD 4 billion for that purpose in the region. "We recognise that is a good move to have taken this decision," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh CM, Union minister launch Dongargarh PRASHAD project

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said Chhattisgarhs Dongargarh town, famous for Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple atop a hill, would emerge as an important religious destination on the countrys tourism map.He was addressing online the bho...

Ex-pope Benedict chides "fanatical" Catholics who reject his resignation

Former pope Benedict has chided conservative Roman Catholics who have not accepted his decision to resign as fanatical, telling them that there is only one pope and it is Francis. Benedict, now 93, in 2013 became the first pope in about 600...

Plan for new Lisbon airport blocked, government pushes for solution

Portugals aviation regulator on Tuesday refused to evaluate a plan to build a new airport in Lisbon, in the latest setback for one of the countrys largest infrastructure projects, but the government said it would push for a solution. The co...

Stocks drift lower on Wall Street; yields continue to ease

Stocks are drifting lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday, giving back some of their big gains from a day earlier. The SP 500 was down 0.1 per cent after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. A day before, it leaped 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021