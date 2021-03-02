Left Menu

Zoramthanga launches MNF campaign for Serchhip bypoll

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:51 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Tuesday launched the party's election campaign for the bypoll to the Serchhip seat.

The MNF president urged the people of Serchhip to vote for MNF nominee in the coming bypoll, saying having a legislator from the ruling party would mean a lot.

''You will be mocked by other districts if you vote for an opposition candidate to power. We are going to have a bypoll during day time and under sunlight. It will be wrong for you if you wait for sunset,'' Zoramthanga said.

He said the party has adhered to its covenant that is ''We stand for God and our nation.'' ''The party stands firm in its agenda and motto and has never remained unstable like water during 60 years since its inception in 1961,'' the MNF president said.

Zoramthanga also inducted 371 new voters into MNF on Tuesday.

The bypoll to Serchhip seat is due this year but is yet to be notified by the Election Commission.

The bypoll was necessitated as sitting MLA Lalduhoma was disqualified by the Assembly Speaker for violating the anti-defection law.

The MNF has nominated party vice president and former Lok Sabha member Vanlalzawma for the Serchhip bypoll.

