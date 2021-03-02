Left Menu

Congo senate elects Tshisekedi ally as new leader

In the last three months, the president has succeeded in replacing several powerful loyalists of his predecessor Joseph Kabila, with whom he formed a coalition government in the aftermath of a widely disputed election two years ago. The senate elected Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, a former minister in Kabila's administration, with 89 votes out of 98.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:20 IST
Congo senate elects Tshisekedi ally as new leader
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@TshitshiNews)

Democratic Republic of Congo's Senate on Tuesday backed an ally of President Felix Tshisekedi to lead the body, a move that should ease the passage of Tshisekedi's legislative agenda after two years of gridlock. In the last three months, the president has succeeded in replacing several powerful loyalists of his predecessor Joseph Kabila, with whom he formed a coalition government in the aftermath of a widely disputed election two years ago.

The senate elected Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, a former minister in Kabila's administration, with 89 votes out of 98. In January Bahati helped Tshisekedi identify a new coalition in the national assembly, known as the Sacred Union, which then voted overwhelmingly to oust the prime minister.

Bahati's election caps three months of political upheaval that will give Tshisekedi a freer hand to push through electoral and judicial reforms, and secure financial support from donors including the International Monetary Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France, allies to lodge protest Iran's activities at IAEA - foreign minister

France and its Western partners plan to go ahead with a protest in the coming days at the U.N. nuclear watchdogs board to criticise Irans decision to curb cooperation with the agency, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.The nuclear tension...

C'garh CM, Union minister launch Dongargarh PRASHAD project

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said Chhattisgarhs Dongargarh town, famous for Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple atop a hill, would emerge as an important religious destination on the countrys tourism map.He was addressing online the bho...

Ex-pope Benedict chides "fanatical" Catholics who reject his resignation

Former pope Benedict has chided conservative Roman Catholics who have not accepted his decision to resign as fanatical, telling them that there is only one pope and it is Francis. Benedict, now 93, in 2013 became the first pope in about 600...

Plan for new Lisbon airport blocked, government pushes for solution

Portugals aviation regulator on Tuesday refused to evaluate a plan to build a new airport in Lisbon, in the latest setback for one of the countrys largest infrastructure projects, but the government said it would push for a solution. The co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021