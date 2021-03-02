Left Menu

Prithviraj Chavan questions Centre for charging Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday questioned the Central government for charging Rs 250 for COVID-19 vaccine dose from the beneficiaries in the second phase of the nationwide inoculation drive.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:40 IST
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday questioned the Central government for charging Rs 250 for COVID-19 vaccine dose from the beneficiaries in the second phase of the nationwide inoculation drive. He recalled that Finance Minister allocated Rs 35,000 crores in the Union Budget for vaccination drive.

Speaking to ANI, Chavan said, "The government of India is buying the COVID-19 vaccine for Rs 210 per dose and giving it to people for Rs 250. Finance Minister allocated Rs 35,000 crores for the vaccination drive. Counting two doses for each beneficiary, 75 crore people can be inoculated. What was that Rs 35,000 crore allotment for?" The price of the coronavirus vaccine at private facilities in the country has been capped at Rs 250 per dose, which includes Rs 100 as a service charge, according to Central government sources.Last Friday, the health ministry had said that the COVID-19 vaccination will be free of charge at government vaccination centres.

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. (ANI)

