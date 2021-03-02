Left Menu

BJP slams Congress over alliance with Left, ISF in Bengal

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit out at Congress over its alliance with the Left front and Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal, alleging that its only ideology is corruption and nepotism.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:50 IST
BJP slams Congress over alliance with Left, ISF in Bengal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit out at Congress over its alliance with the Left front and Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal, alleging that its only ideology is corruption and nepotism. Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Despite dissidents within the party, the Congress joined hands with the ISF and the Left front in West Bengal. At the same time, Congress is fighting against the Left in Kerala. They are working to strike an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's AIDUF in Assam and has joined hands with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. This shows Congress has no ideology. Its only ideology is corruption and nepotism, and make the state a ATM machine to loot wealth."

He added that all these attempts by Congress being made to fulfil the ambitions the Gandhi family relevant instead of nation building. Continuing his attck against Congress, Patra went on to say that Congress will "castigate" anyone who wants democracy in the party, wants its president to be elected, speaks in favour of politics of development or stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rightful agenda.

"Congress is just about fours leaders of Gandhi Family. Congressis only agenda is hate Modi. It has grown to such an extent that Congress workers are protesting on the streets against their own leaders who are praising good work done by our Prime Minister," he said. This comes a day after veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted, "Congress' alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC."

The meeting between ISF, Congress and Left parties, which was held today was attended by ISF chairman Naushad Siddiqui along with Pradeep Bhattacharya, Abdul Mannan, Biman Bose and Mohd Salim. West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France, allies to lodge protest Iran's activities at IAEA - foreign minister

France and its Western partners plan to go ahead with a protest in the coming days at the U.N. nuclear watchdogs board to criticise Irans decision to curb cooperation with the agency, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.The nuclear tension...

C'garh CM, Union minister launch Dongargarh PRASHAD project

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said Chhattisgarhs Dongargarh town, famous for Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple atop a hill, would emerge as an important religious destination on the countrys tourism map.He was addressing online the bho...

Ex-pope Benedict chides "fanatical" Catholics who reject his resignation

Former pope Benedict has chided conservative Roman Catholics who have not accepted his decision to resign as fanatical, telling them that there is only one pope and it is Francis. Benedict, now 93, in 2013 became the first pope in about 600...

Plan for new Lisbon airport blocked, government pushes for solution

Portugals aviation regulator on Tuesday refused to evaluate a plan to build a new airport in Lisbon, in the latest setback for one of the countrys largest infrastructure projects, but the government said it would push for a solution. The co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021