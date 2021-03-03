J&K Cong chief meets Rahul

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday and discussed affairs of the party in the union territory.

Mir met Gandhi in New Delhi in the presence of the party's Jammu and Kashmir incharge Rajni Patil, party spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The leaders apprised Gandhi about the current state of affairs on the political front and the organisational levels and the activities of the party in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

They updated him about the protests against the unprecedented hike in fuel prices and the decision to impose property tax and other taxes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir sought further guidelines from the high command to strengthen the party and organisational structure at various levels in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi asked the Congress leadership to continue working for highlighting the ''wrongdoings'' of the government, especially the ''anti-people decisions'' of the Modi government towards Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)