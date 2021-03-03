J&K Cong chief meets Rahul

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 00:10 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday and discussed affairs of the party in the union territory.

Mir met Gandhi in New Delhi in the presence of the party's Jammu and Kashmir incharge Rajni Patil, party spokesperson said.

The leaders apprised Gandhi about the current state of affairs on the political front and the organisational levels and the activities of the party in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

They updated him about the protests against the unprecedented hike in fuel prices and the decision to impose property tax and other taxes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir sought further guidelines from the high command to strengthen the party and organisational structure at various levels in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi asked the Congress leadership to continue working for highlighting the ''wrongdoings'' of the government, especially the ''anti-people decisions'' of the Modi government towards Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB HMB

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

