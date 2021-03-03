Majority of U.S. Senate votes to confirm Raimondo, voting continues

A majority of the U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the U.S. Commerce Department, the agency that repeatedly sparred with China during the prior administration.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, will face a number of outstanding China and trade issues when she takes office. With voting continuing, the vote was 57-9 in the 100-person Senate.

