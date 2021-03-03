It is up to Ganguly whether he will attend PM's rally: BJP

Amid speculation over Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly attending the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on March 7, the BJP on Tuesday said that it would be up to the former cricketer to decide whether he will be there or not.

If the former Indian captain considers attending the programme, health and weather conditions permitting, he will be most welcome, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya told reporters in Kolkata.

Ganguly was discharged from hospital on January 31, three days after he underwent a fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries. Two more stents were implanted during the surgery.

Following a mild heart attack in early January, he was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. A stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries at that time.

''We know Sourav is under rest at home. If he considers attending the meeting, health and weather conditions permitting, he will be most welcome. If he is present, we think he will like it. The crowd will also like that. But we don't know. It is for him to decide,'' Bhattacharya said.

There was no word from the side of the 48-year-old BCCI chief on the issue.

There has been speculation that he will join politics ahead of the assembly election in the state.

