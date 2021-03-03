U.S. understanding is Myanmar ambassador to UN remains in position -State Dept

The U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday said that the United States understanding is that Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations in New York Kyaw Moe Tun remains in position despite an attempt by the junta to install his deputy.

Myanmar state television announced on Saturday that Kyaw Moe Tun had been fired for betraying the country, a day after he urged countries to use "any means necessary" to reverse a Feb. 1 coup that ousted the nation's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)